Mary Kom's house burgled by 3 minors, cops arrest them
India
Faridabad police have arrested three minors for breaking into boxing legend Mary Kom's home.
The burglary happened on September 24, but wasn't discovered until days later when Kom was out of town for a marathon in Meghalaya.
Police tracked the suspects down using CCTV footage and quick teamwork between their crime branch and cyber cell.
Teens caught with stolen goods
The teens were caught at Leisure Valley Park with stolen items like pricey shoes, perfume, and smartphones.
They reportedly work informal jobs and have little formal education.
Kom found out about the break-in from her neighbors before reporting it to police.
Authorities say they've recovered the goods and will file an FIR as they continue investigating.