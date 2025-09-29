Next Article
Karur stampede: 3 arrested for spreading false info; 25 booked
India
After a deadly stampede at a TVK rally in Karur that claimed 41 lives on Saturday, Chennai police have arrested three people—including two party members—for allegedly spreading false info about the incident.
Authorities are also taking action against 25 others accused of posting disruptive content online.
TN government issues warning, announces probe
The Tamil Nadu government has warned that sharing rumors or unverified claims about the rally could land people in legal trouble.
CM MK Stalin is asking everyone to double-check facts before posting anything online.
To get to the bottom of what happened, a retired Chief Justice will lead an official investigation into the stampede.