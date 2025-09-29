Next Article
Noida: 29-year-old jumps to death over mental health challenges
Shiva, a 29-year-old trainee doctor, died by suicide on Monday after allegedly jumping from the 21st floor of his sister's apartment building in Noida.
He was with his parents at the time and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.
Family cooperating with investigation
Police say there was no suicide note and that Shiva's family is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.
Shiva had started MBBS in 2015 but suspended his medical training in 2020 due to mental health challenges worsened during the pandemic—struggles that deeply affected him before his death.