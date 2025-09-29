Next Article
India bans 34 human-use drugs for animal treatment
India
India just banned 34 drugs—including key antibiotics and antivirals—from being used in animals, hoping to slow down the rise of "superbugs" that can make infections untreatable.
According to a government notification dated September 23, 2025, this move targets medicines that are crucial for treating serious diseases in humans.
Why is this ban important?
Drug residues from animals can end up in our food and help resistant bacteria spread—bad news for everyone's health.
India's livestock sector is a huge user of these drugs.
By banning them now (just like the EU did back in 2022), the government hopes to keep our food safer, protect public health, and line up with global standards.
It's all about making sure medicines work when we really need them.