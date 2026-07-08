Kerala CM Satheesan blames contractor negligence for Wayanad Kalladi landslide
India
A recent landslide in Wayanad's Kalladi has been blamed on the contractor's failure to clear away excavated soil, despite repeated warnings from officials.
Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan called out this negligence, saying it directly caused the disaster that trapped workers and blocked roads, and not the weather alert.
T. Siddique blames debris mismanagement
Agriculture Minister T. Siddique described it as a "man-made disaster" because of poor debris management.
The site saw 265mm of rain in just one day before the landslide hit.
Rescue teams from Meenangadi and Kozhikode jumped into action, and the chief minister promised all leftover debris will be cleared quickly while raising concerns about safety at highway construction sites going forward.