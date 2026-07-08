Kerala CM Satheesan blames contractor negligence for Wayanad Kalladi landslide

T. Siddique blames debris mismanagement

Agriculture Minister T. Siddique described it as a "man-made disaster" because of poor debris management.

The site saw 265mm of rain in just one day before the landslide hit.

Rescue teams from Meenangadi and Kozhikode jumped into action, and the chief minister promised all leftover debris will be cleared quickly while raising concerns about safety at highway construction sites going forward.