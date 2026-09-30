Kerala CM Satheesan gets more security after BJP protests
Kerala Chief Minister V. D. Satheesan is getting more security after BJP workers started protesting, following a black-flag demonstration during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Kollam.
On September 30, more police, including some in plainclothes, were posted at Satheesan's events and along his travel routes, especially near Cliff House.
Satheesan does not require extra vehicle
BJP youth activists have tried to block Satheesan's convoy with black flags since his return from New Delhi, but so far his travel hasn't been disrupted.
Despite the increased precautions, Satheesan does not require an additional security vehicle in his convoy beyond his regular security detail and has said he isn't happy with all the added measures.
Police are still keeping a close watch at public events just in case things escalate.