Kerala CM V.D. Satheesan announces over ₹300cr in revised budget

Kerala budget adds ₹5cr for excise

The budget also includes ₹5 crore for ramping up enforcement by the Excise Department and ₹1 crore to build a memorial in Aroor honoring veteran Communist and former Minister K.R. Gowri.

Plus, the government plans to review recommendations from a commission report on Christian minority welfare.

Assembly discussions will pick up again next week for discussion on the demands for grants and presentation of the Finance and the Appropriation Bills.