Kerala CM V.D. Satheesan announces over ₹300cr in revised budget
Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan just announced over ₹300 crore in extra funding as part of the state's revised budget.
The biggest chunk, ₹100 crore, is going to industries, IT, future tech, and artificial intelligence.
Education gets a solid push too with ₹50 crore set aside for the General Education Department.
Kerala budget adds ₹5cr for excise
The budget also includes ₹5 crore for ramping up enforcement by the Excise Department and ₹1 crore to build a memorial in Aroor honoring veteran Communist and former Minister K.R. Gowri.
Plus, the government plans to review recommendations from a commission report on Christian minority welfare.
Assembly discussions will pick up again next week for discussion on the demands for grants and presentation of the Finance and the Appropriation Bills.