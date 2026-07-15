Kerala CM V.D. Satheesan backs Vizhinjam port, questions MSC offer

Kerala's Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan says the state is all-in on the Adani-led Vizhinjam deepwater port, which is set to boost India's shipping game in a big way.

But he is not thrilled about MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company wanting nearly half the port (49%) for $1.4 billion, mainly because Kerala was not consulted first.

Right now, a state panel is digging into MSC's offer to make sure Kerala does not lose control or miss out on benefits.