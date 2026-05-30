Kerala CM V.D. Satheesan cancels suspension of principal Javad S.
Kerala's Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan has canceled the suspension of Javad S., principal at Government Model Boys Higher Secondary School in Attingal.
Javad was suspended on an allegation of sharing Facebook content insulting the chief minister, but teachers and state employees protested, calling the move "The government stance that no one should criticize the Chief Minister was anti-democratic."
Javad S. suspension lifted before retirement
The suspension was pulled just two days before Javad's retirement, after protests threatened to escalate if action was not taken.
The government clarified that neither the chief minister nor his office complained about Javad. His suspension came from an external complaint.
The episode highlights growing pushback from teachers and staff against what they see as unfair treatment.