Kerala CM V.D. Satheeshan reviews heavy rains, names relief coordinators
Kerala's Chief Minister V.D. Satheeshan just reviewed the rain-related situation in consultation with top officials to tackle the heavy rains causing trouble across the state.
He's put ministers in charge of relief work in their districts and asked Revenue Minister A.P. Anilkumar to coordinate things statewide, making sure help reaches where it's needed most.
Search underway for 2 missing fishermen
District collectors from the rain-affected areas, like Idukki, Pathanamthitta, and Kottayam, have been told to stay on standby for any emergencies.
Specific ministers are now overseeing key regions to streamline relief efforts.
Meanwhile, search operations are ongoing for two missing fishermen off Muthalappozhy, with a Coast Guard vessel searching and a marine enforcement team camping at the site.