Kerala: Congress MLA granted anticipatory bail in rape case

Mamkootathil must comply with several conditions

Mamkootathil must surrender his passport and phone, appear for police questioning on dates not specified in the source, check in with police every second Saturday, avoid contacting witnesses, stay within Kerala, and fully cooperate with investigators.

The case includes serious allegations—befriending the complainant online, repeated assault, recording private videos without consent, and forcing an abortion.

He was arrested in one of the three complaints and spent over two weeks in custody before being granted regular bail, while in the other two cases he had protection from arrest or had earlier secured bail.

Politically, this controversy has put Congress under scrutiny over how it handles such complaints within its ranks.