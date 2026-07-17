Kerala consumer commission orders ₹50L for baby circumcision injury
Kerala's consumer commission has ordered a doctor and private hospital to pay ₹50 lakh after a 23-day-old baby suffered permanent genital damage from a poorly done circumcision.
The ruling highlights major failures in medical care, with the child's health worsening after the procedure and leading to emergency surgery.
Investigators find hygiene and expertise failures
Investigators found the surgery lacked proper hygiene and expertise, causing serious complications for the infant.
The compensation includes ₹25 lakh for pain and psychological harm, another ₹25 lakh for future treatments like reconstructive surgeries, plus legal costs.
The commission made it clear this was medical negligence, not the parents' fault, and said neither the doctor nor the hospital could explain how things went so wrong.