Kerala contains single Nipah case as Shigella adds 8 infections
Kerala has managed to contain its single Nipah virus case: all very high-risk and high-risk contacts have completed quarantine without symptoms, while three low-risk contacts remain under surveillance, and the affected area is on track to be declared Nipah-free after the mandatory 42-day observation period.
But while that's good news, health officials are now dealing with a growing Shigella outbreak, with eight new infections reported just today.
Kerala records 281 Shigella cases
Shigella is a fast-spreading bacterial infection linked to poor hygiene or contaminated food and water.
Kerala has seen 281 cases this year across several districts, including Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Wayanad, with six deaths reported in June.
Health teams are urging everyone to stay cautious and practice good hygiene as they work to contain the spread.