Kerala contains single Nipah case as Shigella adds 8 infections India Jun 30, 2026

Kerala has managed to contain its single Nipah virus case: all very high-risk and high-risk contacts have completed quarantine without symptoms, while three low-risk contacts remain under surveillance, and the affected area is on track to be declared Nipah-free after the mandatory 42-day observation period.

But while that's good news, health officials are now dealing with a growing Shigella outbreak, with eight new infections reported just today.