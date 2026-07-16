Kerala continues after-6pm power curbs amid 500-600 MW shortfall
Kerala is continuing after-6pm power curbs, thanks to a weak monsoon and a big spike in electricity use.
Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph explained the state faces a 500 to 600 MW shortfall because hydro reservoirs are running low and El Nino has pushed up demand across India.
Kerala's own hydropower covers just 17% of what's needed, so the gap is hard to fill.
Kerala demand climbs to 4,800 MW
Electricity demand shot up from around 3,500 MW last July to nearly 4,800 MW now, while Idukki Reservoir, Kerala's main hydro source, has dropped to just 29% full (it was at 60% last year).
The Power Department wants people to save power in the evenings and charge EVs during the day.
Meanwhile, critics are calling these "current cuts" and blaming mismanagement, but officials say a 33% drop in rainfall is making things tough for everyone.