Kerala couple among 15 Indians killed in Vietnam speedboat accident
India
A C Thomas and Loveni Thomas, a couple from Kerala's Kottarakkara, lost their lives in a speedboat accident near Vietnam's An Thoi archipelago on July 11.
Their remains are set to reach Mumbai Monday night, as part of the repatriation process confirmed by the Kerala government.
The accident claimed 15 Indian tourists overall.
NORKA to coordinate return home
Kerala's NORKA agency will handle bringing the couple home after their arrival at Thiruvananthapuram airport.
The final journey back to Kottarakkara is being coordinated, with timing updates expected soon.