Kerala couple among 15 Indians killed in Vietnam speedboat accident India Jul 12, 2026

A C Thomas and Loveni Thomas, a couple from Kerala's Kottarakkara, lost their lives in a speedboat accident near Vietnam's An Thoi archipelago on July 11.

Their remains are set to reach Mumbai Monday night, as part of the repatriation process confirmed by the Kerala government.

The accident claimed 15 Indian tourists overall.