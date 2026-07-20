Kerala couple awarded ₹10L after Qatar Airways denied children boarding
India
A Kerala couple just scored a ₹10 lakh compensation after Qatar Airways refused to let their children board a flight from Kochi to Italy back in 2018.
The airline blocked their elder child over visa issues and then stopped their infant too, even though all documents were fine.
This forced the parents to leave their children behind in India, causing major stress and worry.
Qatar Airways faces 45 day deadline
Qatar Airways has 45 days to pay up, plus an extra ₹25,000 for legal costs.
If they miss the deadline, the compensation will carry 9% annual interest.
The commission called this a big win for the family, saying the airline's actions were unfair and caused real emotional pain.