Kerala: Couple found dead in hotel room
India
A young couple, Nandakumar (22) and Asiya (19), were found hanging in a Kottayam hotel room on Friday evening.
They had checked in on Thursday and were discovered by staff after missing their checkout time.
The two had reportedly been together for years.
Note left by couple
Police say the couple left a note blaming family opposition to their relationship as the reason for their decision.
Asiya's family had already filed a missing person report before they were found.
Authorities have started an investigation and will conduct postmortems before releasing the bodies to their families.