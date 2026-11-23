Kerala court convicts 3 BJP-RSS workers for C.V. Dhanaraj killing
A Kerala court has found three BJP and RSS workers guilty of killing CPI(M) leader C V Dhanaraj.
The verdict was delivered by Judge K N Prashanth, with T P Biju, M Vipin, and M Vaishakh convicted, while 16 others were acquitted.
Kannur killing trial included 43 witnesses
Dhanaraj was attacked and killed near his home in Kannur back in July 2016, a shocking incident witnessed by his family.
Out of 20 accused, one was later murdered; the trial for the rest began last year.
The trial saw testimony from 43 witnesses and multiple exhibits before reaching this verdict.
The case also drew attention recently due to fundraising controversies linked to Dhanaraj's name.