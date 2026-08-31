Kerala court summons Chenthi Anil over CM Satheesan convoy blockage
India
A Kerala court has asked Chenthi Anil, a former Thiruvananthapuram District Congress Committee member, to show up on Tuesday at 11am after he was accused of blocking Chief Minister V D Satheesan's convoy.
Police want him in custody for more questioning and say his political influence could lead to destruction or tampering of evidence if granted bail.
Conspiracy charge added against Chenthi Anil
Investigators have now added a conspiracy charge against Anil, pointing to evidence from his phone and other evidence that suggests the incident was planned.
Prosecutors worry his influence might lead to tampering with evidence or him going missing, so they're pushing for more time to question him.
The hearing will be held on Tuesday during his appearance.