Kerala: CPI(M) workers suspected to be behind bomb attack India Feb 27, 2026

Bithul Balan, a student leader from Kerala's KSU, had his house hit by a country bomb early on Friday in Thiruvallur, near Vadakara.

Police suspect CPI(M) workers were behind the attack, which police said could be retaliation as part of the statewide agitation over an alleged assault on Health Minister Veena George.

Balan himself was recently sent to judicial custody related to that case.