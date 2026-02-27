Kerala: CPI(M) workers suspected to be behind bomb attack
Bithul Balan, a student leader from Kerala's KSU, had his house hit by a country bomb early on Friday in Thiruvallur, near Vadakara.
Police suspect CPI(M) workers were behind the attack, which police said could be retaliation as part of the statewide agitation over an alleged assault on Health Minister Veena George.
Balan himself was recently sent to judicial custody related to that case.
Congress leaders condemn bombing
Police are checking CCTV footage to find out who was involved.
Meanwhile, Kozhikode has seen 36 cases filed in just two days as Congress and CPI(M) supporters clash.
Congress leaders have strongly condemned the bombing and accused CPI(M) of stirring up violence over what they call a "unreal" incident.
They're also planning to visit Balan's home as political unrest continues across Kerala.