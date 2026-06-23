Kerala cuts low alcohol tax, M.B. Rajesh warns ₹600cr loss India Jun 23, 2026

Kerala just slashed sales tax on low-alcohol liquor, and it's causing a big stir in politics.

The new budget sets taxes at 120% for drinks with 0.5% to 10% alcohol and 175% for those with above 10% up to 20% alcohol, down from the old rate of 251%.

Former excise minister M.B. Rajesh says this move reeks of corruption and could cost the state ₹600 crore each year.