Kerala declares July 20 educational holiday for FIFA WC final
India
Kerala has announced an educational holiday on July 20, 2026, so students and staff of educational institutions can catch the FIFA World Cup final.
With the match kicking off at 12:30am IST, a CMO official said the break will help students and parents avoid late-night hassles.
Just a heads-up: any exams already scheduled will still happen as planned.
Kerala fans plan public screenings fireworks
This holiday comes after lots of requests from students, parents, and teachers, and it's getting big support from local leaders too.
Across Kerala, fans are setting up giant LED screens in public spaces and planning fireworks to celebrate together.
Police are also stepping up security to keep things safe during all the excitement.