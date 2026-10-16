Kerala declares October 19 Durgashtami holiday, schools and offices closed
India
Kerala has announced a public holiday on October 19, 2026, for Durgashtami.
This means all schools, colleges, government offices, and public sector workplaces will be closed, so you can actually plan ahead.
The order covers institutions covered under the Negotiable Instruments Act too.
Kerala gets 5 day pooja break
With Durgashtami kicking off on October 19 and Pooja holidays following right after (October 20-21), people in Kerala get a rare five-day stretch off, from October 17 to 21.
It's the perfect window for chilling out or joining in on local celebrations with friends and family.