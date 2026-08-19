Kerala declares tidal flooding state-specific disaster, 1st in India
Kerala just made history by officially declaring tidal flooding as a state-specific disaster, the first state in India to do so.
This step comes after repeated tidal floods have hit its coastal areas hard, resulting in loss of life and livelihood.
Now, anyone affected can get financial help from the State Disaster Response Fund, just like with other natural disasters.
Nine Kerala districts face tidal flooding
Tidal flooding happens when the Arabian Sea rises and water spills into low-lying parts of Kerala's coast, twice in a day, and it gets worse during full or new moons.
It's become a big problem for nine coastal districts, especially when spring tides or storms roll in.
By recognizing this as an official disaster, Kerala hopes to bring relief to its coastal communities who deal with this challenge all too often.