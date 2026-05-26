Kerala dengue cases jump from 295 to 670 around monsoon

Kerala health department ramps pre-monsoon cleanup

Extreme heat and sudden rain have made it easy for mosquitoes to breed, speeding up dengue transmission.

Kerala faces all four types of the virus, which makes things trickier.

The health department is stepping up pre-monsoon cleanup campaigns and urging early detection after a seroprevalence study of children aged 9-12 found Thiruvananthapuram had the highest rate at 46.9%.

Public health experts are pushing for better surveillance so severe cases can be caught early and deaths reduced.