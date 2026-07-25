Kerala DHSE posts 2026 Plus Two SAY and improvement results
India
Kerala's DHSE just announced the 2026 Plus Two SAY (Save A Year) and Improvement Exam results.
If you took these exams to clear a subject or boost your marks from March, your results went live today at 10am.
Kerala results on portals and DigiLocker
You can view your scores on Kerala Results NIC, KITE Kerala Results, or the HSE Result Portal: just enter your register number and date of birth.
Digital marksheets are up on DigiLocker too.
This year, around 100,000 students appeared for the exams held June 29-July 3.