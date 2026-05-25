Kerala DHSE to announce Class 12 results tomorrow at 3pm
India
Kerala DHSE will announce the Plus Two (Class 12) results for 2026 tomorrow at 3pm
If you took the exams in March, keep your admit card handy and get ready to check your scores online once the link goes live.
Access results using application number DOB
Results will be available on keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, and results.kite.kerala.gov.in. You can also use DigiLocker, the SAPHALAM app, or even SMS.
Just enter your application number and date of birth to view and download your marks memo.
Over 400,000 students appeared this year. Don't forget to double-check your marks for any errors and let your school know if something looks off!