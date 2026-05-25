Kerala DHSE to announce Class 12 results tomorrow at 3pm

Access results using application number DOB

Results will be available on keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, and results.kite.kerala.gov.in. You can also use DigiLocker, the SAPHALAM app, or even SMS.

Just enter your application number and date of birth to view and download your marks memo.

Over 400,000 students appeared this year. Don't forget to double-check your marks for any errors and let your school know if something looks off!