Kerala DHSE to announce Plus One Class 11 results today

Head to any official result site, click the Plus One result link, punch in your details, and hit submit to see your scorecard: don't forget to download or print it!

Results are also available on DigiLocker, PRD Live, and the Saphalam KITE app if websites get busy.

You'll need at least 35% in each subject and overall to pass; if not, there's a second chance with SAY (Save A Year) exams.