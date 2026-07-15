Kerala DHSE to announce Plus One Class 11 results today
India
Kerala's DHSE is set to announce the Plus One (Class 11) results today, July 15.
If you took the exams between March 5 and 27, just grab your registration number and date of birth: you'll need them to check your scores on sites like keralaresults.nic.in, results.hse.kerala.gov.in, or results.kite.kerala.gov.in.
How to check Plus One results
Head to any official result site, click the Plus One result link, punch in your details, and hit submit to see your scorecard: don't forget to download or print it!
Results are also available on DigiLocker, PRD Live, and the Saphalam KITE app if websites get busy.
You'll need at least 35% in each subject and overall to pass; if not, there's a second chance with SAY (Save A Year) exams.