Kerala DHSE to announce Plus Two results May 22 online

Check results online, report discrepancies

You can view your results on official sites like keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, or results.kite.kerala.gov.in, or use DigiLocker, PRD Live, iExaMS-Kerala, SAPHALAM apps, or even SMS.

If something looks off in your provisional mark sheet, just contact your school or DHSE officials right away for corrections.