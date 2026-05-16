Kerala DHSE to announce Plus Two results May 22 online
India
Kerala's DHSE will announce the Plus Two (Class 12) results on May 22, 2026.
The scores go live online right after a press conference, so if you took the exam, keep your roll number and date of birth handy for a smooth check.
Check results online, report discrepancies
You can view your results on official sites like keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, or results.kite.kerala.gov.in, or use DigiLocker, PRD Live, iExaMS-Kerala, SAPHALAM apps, or even SMS.
If something looks off in your provisional mark sheet, just contact your school or DHSE officials right away for corrections.