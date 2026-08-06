Kerala district commission orders airline to pay Major Vishnu ₹53,923
A Kerala district consumer commission just ordered an airline to pay ₹53,923 to Major Vishnu, whose checked-in bag went missing for three days during his trip from Jammu to Coimbatore last December.
Even after he reported the issue and filed complaints, the airline only returned his luggage on day three and didn't offer any compensation.
Order reimburses ₹8,923, awards ₹45,000
Since Major Vishnu had to buy essentials (spending ₹8,923 on clothes) and filed a complaint on the INGRAM consumer portal, he turned to the consumer commission.
The court found that the airline broke passenger rights rules and ordered them to cover his expenses, plus pay ₹20,000 for inconvenience, ₹15,000 for service issues, and another ₹10,000 in legal costs.
If they don't pay up within 45 days, there's ₹500 per month as solatium until the final payment is made.