Kerala DJ says police smashed his laptop at New Year party
India
At a New Year's event in Pathanamthitta, Kerala, DJ Abhiram Sundar accused local police of deliberately breaking his gaming laptop.
Sundar said he kept playing music because he didn't realize the event had run late.
When officers came on stage, he stopped immediately—but claims another cop kicked his ₹1 lakh laptop, destroying it.
Police deny it was intentional; probe underway
The Pathanamthitta police have denied damaging the laptop on purpose, saying they were just trying to end an overdue event after earlier requests were ignored.
Video of the incident has circulated online, drawing attention to Sundar's story.
The Chief Minister's Office has now ordered a senior official to investigate what happened and take action if needed.