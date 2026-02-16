Kerala doctors resume OPD boycott over unpaid salary arrears

They want their overdue salary revisions from 2016 finally paid, more doctor positions to handle patient loads, fair promotions as per national rules, better pensions, safer workplaces, and improved hospital infrastructure. If things don't change soon, they'll also stop non-emergency surgeries from February 19 and skip university exam duties starting February 26.

Emergency care will still run

Emergency care will still run as usual—think ICUs and critical surgeries—but regular outpatient services will be handled by postgraduate medicos/PG doctors and house surgeons.

This hits poorer patients hardest since they rely most on public hospitals for routine care.

With doctor shortages piling up and unresolved demands and government delays increasing the risk of prolonged disruption, everyday healthcare could get a lot tougher for many people.