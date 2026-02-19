Kerala doctors' strike escalates: Outpatient services hit
Doctors at Kerala's government medical colleges have ramped up their strike, now refusing outpatient and teaching duties.
The protest, which began on Thursday (date not specified in the source; the source was published February 2026 and describes the strike as having started that same week) and is part of a continuing agitation that includes a relay hunger strike reported to have begun within the current week, has led to non-emergency surgeries being put on hold across the state.
Postgraduate students and house surgeons are stepping in to keep things running, but they're stretched thin.
Unpaid salary revision arrears
At the heart of this standoff is ₹400 crore in unpaid salary revision arrears spanning over four years (the source does not specify January 2016).
Medical college doctors are the only state employees still waiting for these dues—despite repeated government assurances.
Essential services like emergencies and ICUs are still running, but delays in patient care and disruptions to medical education are growing.
If this continues, Kerala's public healthcare system could face serious trouble—and there are concerns that professors taking voluntary retirement could move to the private sector for higher pay.