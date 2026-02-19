Kerala doctors' strike escalates: Outpatient services hit India Feb 19, 2026

Doctors at Kerala's government medical colleges have ramped up their strike, now refusing outpatient and teaching duties.

The protest, which began on Thursday (date not specified in the source; the source was published February 2026 and describes the strike as having started that same week) and is part of a continuing agitation that includes a relay hunger strike reported to have begun within the current week, has led to non-emergency surgeries being put on hold across the state.

Postgraduate students and house surgeons are stepping in to keep things running, but they're stretched thin.