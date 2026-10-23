Kerala doubles payouts, removes cap for wild animal crop losses
India
Kerala just rolled out a new plan to help farmers who lose crops to wild animals: compensation has been doubled, and there's no cap on how many times you can claim.
The move comes after officials realized the old payouts weren't really helping enough.
Compensation: stored coconuts ₹15, cocoa ₹30/kg
For the first time, stored crops like coconuts and cocoa are included: farmers get ₹15 per damaged coconut and ₹30 per kilogram of cocoa (after inspection).
Just remember: report any damage within 72 hours to two weeks, and make sure to file your official application within six months.
The goal? Faster, fairer support for those dealing with wildlife trouble.