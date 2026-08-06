Kerala Excise seizes 7,000-liter of rectified spirit before Onam
Just ahead of the Onam festival, Kerala Excise officials pulled off a major seizure: 7,000-liter of rectified spirit hidden in a truck in Payyannur, Kannur.
The stash was packed in 200 cans of 35-liter each and tucked under sacks of bran.
The driver, Akhil from Adoor, is now in custody and suspected of transporting the spirit for the manufacture of illicit liquor ahead of the festive season.
Seized spirit likely bound for Ernakulam
This bust happened during Kerala's Onam Special Drive after a tip-off to Assistant Excise Commissioner P Sajith Kumar.
Led by Inspector N Vaishakh, the team found that the spirit came from Mangaluru and was likely headed for Ernakulam.
With Onam around the corner, excise teams say they're stepping up checks across the state to keep illegal liquor out of celebrations.