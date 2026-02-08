IMD has forecasted a maximum temperature rise

Kerala expects milder summer, but monsoon faces El Niño threat

By Snehil Singh 09:42 am Feb 08, 202609:42 am

What's the story

Weather experts have predicted that Kerala's summer may not be as harsh as last year. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a maximum temperature rise of around 4°C above normal in the coming weeks. However, this year's summer is expected to be milder than last year's. Neetha K Gopal, IMD Kerala director, said "sporadic rains in connection with easterly winds can be expected occasionally in the coming weeks."