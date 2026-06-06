Kerala faces heavy rains for 3 days amid cyclonic system
India
Heads up, Kerala! Heavy rains are sticking around for the next three days, thanks to an active monsoon and a cyclonic system over the Arabian Sea.
Orange alerts are out for Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod, meaning these places could see 12 to 20cm of rain in just 24 hours.
Kerala fishermen warned to stay ashore
The rest of Kerala is on yellow alert with slightly less intense rainfall expected (7 to 11cm).
If you're thinking about heading to the coast or out to sea, maybe skip it for now. Fishermen have been warned to stay ashore until June 9 as strong winds and rough seas are likely.
The good news? Rainfall should start easing up after that as the monsoon calms down.