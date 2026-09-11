Kerala faces power crunch as demand rises by over 1,000MW
India
Kerala is dealing with a serious power crunch as electricity demand has shot up by more than 1,000 MW compared with last year.
More people are using air conditioners, fans, and charging electric vehicles, especially late at night, which is pushing the grid to its limits.
Coal shortages have made things worse, and Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph admits nighttime electric vehicle charging is a big factor.
Kerala borrowed 530MW, plans Ernakulam battery
The state only produces about one-quarter of its own electricity and hasn't launched any major new projects since the Idukki hydro plant.
Efforts are underway to build solar storage facilities and a big battery system in Ernakulam.
To cover peak demand earlier this year, Kerala borrowed 530 MW and aims to repay it by September 30.