Kerala faces power cuts, outages may last until September 2026

Power demand shot past 5,000 megawatts this month thanks to hotter weather, more air conditioners running, and a rise in electric vehicle charging.

Less rainfall has also meant less hydropower. Since Kerala relies a lot on buying electricity from outside, and other states are struggling too, getting enough supply is tricky.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan even said electricity costs could jump from ₹13,000 crore to ₹16,000 crore this year because of all this.