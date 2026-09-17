Kerala faces power cuts, outages may last until September 2026
India
Kerala's been hit with rolling power cuts for nearly two weeks, making life tough for students and people working from home.
The government is planning to roll out alerts for scheduled outages, but honestly, these shortages might stick around until September 2026.
Kerala demand tops 5,000 MW
Power demand shot past 5,000 megawatts this month thanks to hotter weather, more air conditioners running, and a rise in electric vehicle charging.
Less rainfall has also meant less hydropower. Since Kerala relies a lot on buying electricity from outside, and other states are struggling too, getting enough supply is tricky.
Chief Minister V D Satheesan even said electricity costs could jump from ₹13,000 crore to ₹16,000 crore this year because of all this.