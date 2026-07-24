Kerala faces power shortfall of 747 million units until 2027
Kerala is set to deal with power shortages until 2027, thanks to a growing gap between how much electricity people need and how much the state can supply.
The Central Electricity Authority's latest report highlights that from September 2026 to March 2027, Kerala will not have enough energy to meet demand, and will fall short by 747 million units in the 2026-27 fiscal year.
Kerala hydropower reservoirs at 29% capacity
Low rainfall has left Kerala's hydropower reservoirs at just 29% capacity, the lowest for the day in recent years.
On July 23, local power generation covered only a fraction of what was used, so most electricity had to be imported.
To help out, the Kerala State Electricity Board now has approval to buy an extra 200 MW of power daily through July 2027 and continues evening power cuts to manage peak hours.