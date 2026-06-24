Kerala faces water and power shortages after 32% monsoon shortfall
India
Kerala's monsoon has fallen short by 32% this June, leaving the state with only 317.3mm of rain instead of the usual 466.1mm.
This big gap has led to serious water shortages and power issues, as reservoirs are now at 21.22% of capacity, way down from last year.
With less water, hydropower is struggling, and the state is having to buy expensive electricity from elsewhere.
Kerala begins minor evening power restrictions
To cope, Kerala has started minor evening power restrictions in some areas.
The India Meteorological Department, or IMD, says rain will stay weak midweek but expects a boost by Friday in northern districts thanks to better monsoon conditions from the Arabian Sea.
If that happens, it could finally bring some relief for everyone dealing with these shortages.