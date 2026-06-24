Kerala faces water and power shortages after 32% monsoon shortfall India Jun 24, 2026

Kerala's monsoon has fallen short by 32% this June, leaving the state with only 317.3mm of rain instead of the usual 466.1mm.

This big gap has led to serious water shortages and power issues, as reservoirs are now at 21.22% of capacity, way down from last year.

With less water, hydropower is struggling, and the state is having to buy expensive electricity from elsewhere.