Kerala father K.L. Rajan decries probe at Anjarakandy Dental College
India
A dental student was found dead at Anjarakandy Dental College, Kerala.
His father, K.L. Rajan, is unhappy with how the investigation is being handled: he feels it's lacking transparency and clear answers about what happened to his son.
Family may approach Kerala High Court
Rajan says the case was handed to the Crime Branch without his family's input and that they only found out after it happened.
He's urging for a straightforward investigation and has warned that if things don't improve, the family may take the matter to the Kerala High Court.