Kerala finally steps up for Sabari rail project

The rail line will connect Ernakulam, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta

This rail line isn't just another track—it's a lifeline for Sabarimala pilgrims and will connect Ernakulam, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta through 14 stations.

Land acquisition (the main holdup) is finally moving ahead, with new notifications expected soon.

Plus, there are plans to extend the line toward Punalur and Nedumangad to boost connectivity even more.

For anyone tired of hearing about stalled projects in Kerala—this one might actually get rolling.