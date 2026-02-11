Kerala finally steps up for Sabari rail project
India
After years of waiting, Kerala is stepping up with ₹1,905 crore—covering half the cost—for the long-delayed Sabari Rail Project between Angamaly and Erumeli.
The project, stuck since 1997-98 thanks to land and alignment issues, will now get a push from the state's infrastructure fund.
The rail line will connect Ernakulam, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta
This rail line isn't just another track—it's a lifeline for Sabarimala pilgrims and will connect Ernakulam, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta through 14 stations.
Land acquisition (the main holdup) is finally moving ahead, with new notifications expected soon.
Plus, there are plans to extend the line toward Punalur and Nedumangad to boost connectivity even more.
For anyone tired of hearing about stalled projects in Kerala—this one might actually get rolling.