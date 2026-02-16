Kerala: Fish vendor dies after boar crosses road

Police are investigating the case

Bystanders rushed him to the hospital, but he sadly didn't make it. Police are investigating and have registered a case, and further proceedings are underway.

This isn't an isolated incident—Kerala has seen a spike in wild boar attacks lately, including a recent fatality in Kollam and other injuries.

In Kollam, the forest department has begun inspecting affected areas, and the state is offering support to victims' families while working on ways to prevent more accidents like this.