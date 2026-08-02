Kerala fishermen head to sea despite warnings amid scant relief
India
Kerala's fishermen are heading out to sea even with severe weather warnings, after two deaths and five people have already been reported missing in coastal areas like Muthalapozhi and Vizhinjam.
Fishing unions say government relief during these bans is too little and unreliable, making it tough for families to get by when they cannot fish.
Debts pile up for fishing families
For many low-income fishing families, staying home means no income at all.
The relief is a meager sum and irregular, not enough to sustain families.
With debts piling up and no steady help, many feel forced to choose between safety and survival, even when the risks at sea are high.