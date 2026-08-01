Kerala floods and landslides kill 6 as 1,465 displaced
India
Kerala's been hit hard by nonstop rain since Saturday, leading to floods and landslides that have sadly claimed six lives, most in Idukki and Kottayam.
1,465 people have had to leave their homes for relief camps, while search teams are still looking for six missing people.
Eight Kerala districts on red alert
The heavy downpour has destroyed 17 houses and damaged 127 others. Key roads like the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway were affected by landslides, and some towns are underwater.
With eight districts now on red alert, the chief minister has asked ministers to personally oversee rescue efforts and make sure help reaches everyone who needs it.