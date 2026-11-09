Kerala Food Safety Department discards 7,000 snacks, 568L reused oil
India
Kerala just went big on food safety: officials trashed 7,000 snack items and poured out 568-liter of reused cooking oil after inspections across the state.
With festival season in full swing, the Food Safety Department also suspended 32 business licenses and issued 23 notices for non-compliance with food safety requirements.
Crackdown aims to protect festival consumers
The crackdown is all about keeping people safe, especially with snack sales spiking for the holidays.
Reusing cooking oil can make food harmful, so these inspections are meant to stop risky shortcuts and remind everyone why food safety standards matter.