Kerala forms 3 member panel for Kalladi tunnel debris clearance
After a big excavation project at the Kalladi tunnel left behind mountains of debris, Kerala has formed a three-member expert panel to figure out how to safely clear it all out.
The committee's job is to assess the mess and recommend practical ways to get rid of the waste, making sure things don't harm the environment or local life.
Panel to advise disposal and sites
The team includes an NIT Kozhikode professor, an environmental scientist from the state's climate change directorate, and a member from NCESS.
They'll advise local disaster officials on disposal options and help pick safe dumping sites with help from public works engineers.
The panel will also work with project managers on a short-term action plan so that Wayanad's township project can move ahead without more hiccups.