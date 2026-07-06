Kerala forms committee to study Priyadarshini's impact on private operators
India
Kerala's government is forming a committee to figure out how the Priyadarshini free bus travel scheme is affecting private bus operators.
The scheme lets women and transgender people ride ordinary KSRTC busses for free, but private operators say they're losing money.
The new panel aims to find practical solutions so everyone can benefit.
C.P. John promises support, warns operators
Transport Minister C.P. John promised support for private operators and called out some for making decisions on their own in Wayanad, warning of strict action if rules are broken.
He also said student fare changes will be gradual, not sudden hikes, and made it clear the Priyadarshini scheme isn't going away anytime soon.
Talks with private operators are coming up this week.