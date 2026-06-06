Kerala forms expert panel to reassess Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur 473.20-km corridor India Jun 06, 2026

Kerala is taking another look at high-speed rail, with a new expert panel set up to study if a 473.20-kilometer corridor between Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur actually makes sense.

The move comes after DMRC submitted an interim report on the proposed project, but the government wants to be sure about everything, from tech details and costs to environmental impact and whether it'll really help people get around better.