Kerala forms expert panel to reassess Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur 473.20-km corridor
Kerala is taking another look at high-speed rail, with a new expert panel set up to study if a 473.20-kilometer corridor between Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur actually makes sense.
The move comes after DMRC submitted an interim report on the proposed project, but the government wants to be sure about everything, from tech details and costs to environmental impact and whether it'll really help people get around better.
Four-member Kerala panel has 3-week deadline
The four-member team includes specialists in railways, finance, and environment, led by the transport secretary (railways).
They've got three weeks to dig into the details and report back.
This fresh review follows Kerala's earlier decision to shelve the SilverLine project.
Now they're exploring smarter ways for people to travel across the state.